Fuel treatment firm Aderco opens Singapore office

UK-based fuel treatment manufacturer Aderco has opened an operational base in Singapore to drive the company’s growth in the key Asian region.

The new Singapore operational base is also in response to growing demand for fuel treatment solutions that save costs, maximise uptime and reduce emissions in the maritime sector, according to Aderco.

Philippe Lecloux, managing director, will lead Aderco in Singapore and spearhead the group’s growth strategy in the Asia/Pacific/Oceania region.

“This is a vast and diverse market and establishing a physical presence at this key crossroads was imperative, both in terms of providing the support our customers have come to expect in a globalized market, and in terms of tailoring our solutions to the demand in this part of the world,” said Lecloux.

“Our commitment to the maritime sector began 35 years ago, when we started out by solving fuel-related issues for the Canadian ice-breaker fleet,” Lecloux said, adding that the group treats over 20m tonnes of fuel every year.

Aderco enables fuel oil-fired operations to run more cost effectively, more smoothly and more sustainably through advanced fuel treatments. The company develops, manufactures and distributes specialised solutions, including fuel conditioners and lubricity improvers, for the marine/maritime, mining, power generation and transportation sectors.

Aderco said its fuel treatments are 100% vegetal-organic, ashless and metal-free.

Posted 21 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

