GAC opens new office in Kaohsiung

GAC, provider of shipping, logistics and marine services, has opened a new office in Kaohsiung, Taiwan to meet growing demand for ship agency services in the country.

The new Kaohsiung establishment is the second office for GAC in Taiwan, complementing the main office in Taipei and catering to increasing demand in recent years.

Kenny So, GAC Taiwan’s managing director, noted that the location of the office was carefully selected in view of the fact that Kaohsiung is on key American, European and Asian navigation routes, making it an important gateway and cargo hub for Taiwan’s imports and exports.

Lars Bergström, GAC’s group vice president for Asia Pacific and Indian subcontinent, added: “GAC has a strong track record in the local freight market and several Taiwanese bulk shipping vessels are our existing ship spares customers. Our competitive advantage lies in our ability to provide integrated logistics and shipping services to customers who prefer a single point of contact.”

Bergström expressed optimism that, as well as serving existing clientele, the new Kaohsiung office will put GAC in a good position to respond to increasing demand for the company’s shipping services in Taiwan expected as a result of the country’s growing cruise sector.

“Taiwan is the third largest cruise market in Asia and there are government plans to attract more cruise liners to call at its ports. This bodes well for GAC’s shipping services,” he said.