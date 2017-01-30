GAC partners with Hemas to build logistics facility in Sri Lanka

GAC Sri Lanka has partnered with Hemas Transportation to build an integrated logistics facility in Muthurajawela Industrial Zone in western Sri Lanka.

It will comprise a distribution centre, a container yard and a 15-acre warehouse.

The facility is expected to be operational by early June 2017 and the distribution centre by February 2018.

GAC said the logistics facility will be equipped with the latest reach stackers and will consist of a modern container terminal with a capacity of 6,000 teu made up of seven high container stacking and a warehousing and distribution centre offering third party logistics services.



Other features include a two-way approach to stacks in the container depot and a dual in and out gate that operates independently. The distribution centre will consist of 22,000 pallet positions with both ambient and temperature-controlled facilities.

Mahesh Kurukulasuriya, managing director of GAC Sri Lanka said this new venture was a significant step forward for the company. “GAC in Sri Lanka has come a long way. From an eight-man outfit operating from Colombo in 1991, we have grown into one of the country’s leaders in the provision of key specialised support services today with more than 260 employees,” he commented.

“This integrated logistics facility is a testament of our unyielding commitment towards meeting our customers’ ever-changing needs through constant innovation.”

Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson, managing director of Hemas Integrated Logistics said: “Through this joint venture, we aspire to provide total solutions to the Sri Lanka’s exporters and importers whilst adding value to the national economy and making Sri Lanka the maritime and logistics hub in Asia.”