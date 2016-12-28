  • Home >
  GE Shipping buys secondhand suezmax tanker
Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping) has signed a contract to buy a secondhand suezmax carrier.

The 150,000-dwt suezmax is built in 2000, and the vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in the fourth quarter of its financial year 2017.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

GE Shipping’s fleet currently stands at 38 vessels, comprising 24 tankers and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 8.9 years aggregating 2.94m dwt.

Additionally, the company has two secondhand aframaxes and one newbuilding kamsarmax on order. After delivery of these four contracted vessels, the company will have a fleet of 42 vessels.

Posted 28 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

