Global container volumes bounce back to 4% growth in Q4: Alphaliner

Global container volumes bounced back to grow 4% in the fourth quarter of 2016 according to analyst Alphaliner.

Based on a survey of the world’s top 30 container ports Q4 2016 saw 4% volume growth compared to -0.6% in the first quarter.

As whole global container volumes grew 1.8% in 2016 at the world’s top 100 ports to 555.6m compared to 1.5% growth in 2015 Alphaliner said in its weekly report. In particular container volume growth rebounded in the second half of 2016.

The only port in the global top 20 to report double-digit growth was Port Klang, Malaysia with 10.8% growth in 2016 to 13.2m teu to move up to the 12th position globally.

Other notable high growth ports were Colombo at position 23 with 10.6% growth to 5.7m teu, 33rd place Manila with 11.3% growth to 4.4m teu, Piraeus at no.38 with 10.4% growth to 3.7m teu, Mundra at no.42 with 18.7% growth to 3.4m teu, and Salalah at no.43 with 29.4% growth to 3.3m teu.