  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Global container volumes bounce back to 4% growth in Q4: Alphaliner
News:Asia

Global container volumes bounce back to 4% growth in Q4: Alphaliner

Global container volumes bounce back to 4% growth in Q4: Alphaliner

Global container volumes bounced back to grow 4% in the fourth quarter of 2016 according to analyst Alphaliner.

Based on a survey of the world’s top 30 container ports Q4 2016 saw 4% volume growth compared to -0.6% in the first quarter.

As whole global container volumes grew 1.8% in 2016 at the world’s top 100 ports to 555.6m compared to 1.5% growth in 2015 Alphaliner said in its weekly report. In particular container volume growth rebounded in the second half of 2016.

The only port in the global top 20 to report double-digit growth was Port Klang, Malaysia with 10.8% growth in 2016 to 13.2m teu to move up to the 12th position globally.

Other notable high growth ports were Colombo at position 23 with 10.6% growth to 5.7m teu, 33rd place Manila with 11.3% growth to 4.4m teu, Piraeus at no.38 with 10.4% growth to 3.7m teu, Mundra at no.42 with 18.7% growth to 3.4m teu, and Salalah at no.43 with 29.4% growth to 3.3m teu.

Posted 22 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Published in AsiaAmericasEuropeMiddle East & AfricaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top