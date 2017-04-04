Guest host and judging panel announced for 10th Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia

Celebrating its 10th edition, the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia will be held on Friday, 23 June 2017 at The InterContinental Hong Kong.

A gala event recognising individuals and companies for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Asia’s maritime industry, Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia is proud to annouce the guest host and judging panel confirmed for the night.

Guest hosted by Anita Kapoor, a well-known media personality, international travel and lifestyle presenter, the black tie gala event is expected to be attended by leading maritime professionals and executives. The call for entries has begun and 12 competitive award categories will be adjudicated by an independent panel of judges who are all industry stalwarts with decades of trade experience.

In addition to the competitive categories, Seatrade will also be presenting three special awards - Seatrade Young Person of the Year Award, Seatrade Personality of the Year Award and Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the exceptional contributions by individuals in the region’s maritime industry. Past recipients of the Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award include influential industry heavy-weights like Lui Tuck Yew, former Singapore Minister for Transport and George Chao, President, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Ltd.

Marcus Hand, Seatrade Maritime Review Asia Editor and Chairman of the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia Judging Panel, comments, “It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we are returning to Hong Kong this year for the the 10th edition of Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia In times of such challenging market conditions, the resilient characteristic of our maritime industry clearly exemplify through the award submissions we received. Winning an award is a recognition of excellence and success that will position the winners at the forefront of the region’s maritime industry.”

Widely acknowledged as one of the region's most prestigious industry awards, the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia is strongly supported by the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA) and promises to be a night of networking and celebration as hundreds of top maritime professionals gather to laud outstanding performances in the industry.

Visit http://www.seatradeasiaawards.com to find out more on how you can join the night of celebration.