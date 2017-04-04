  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Guest host and judging panel announced for 10th Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia
News:Asia

Guest host and judging panel announced for 10th Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia

Guest host and judging panel announced for 10th Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia

Celebrating its 10th edition, the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia will be held on Friday, 23 June 2017 at The InterContinental Hong Kong.

A gala event recognising individuals and companies for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Asia’s maritime industry, Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia is proud to annouce the guest host and judging panel confirmed for the night.

Guest hosted by Anita Kapoor, a well-known media personality, international travel and lifestyle presenter, the black tie gala event is expected to be attended by leading maritime professionals and executives. The call for entries has begun and 12 competitive award categories will be adjudicated by an independent panel of judges who are all industry stalwarts with decades of trade experience.

In addition to the competitive categories, Seatrade will also be presenting three special awards - Seatrade Young Person of the Year Award, Seatrade Personality of the Year Award and Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the exceptional contributions by individuals in the region’s maritime industry. Past recipients of the Seatrade Lifetime Achievement Award include influential industry heavy-weights like Lui Tuck Yew, former Singapore Minister for Transport and George Chao, President, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Ltd.

Marcus Hand, Seatrade Maritime Review Asia Editor and Chairman of the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia Judging Panel, comments, “It is with great pleasure and anticipation that we are returning to Hong Kong this year for the the 10th edition of Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia  In times of such challenging market conditions, the resilient characteristic of our maritime industry clearly exemplify through the award submissions we received. Winning an award is a recognition of excellence and success that will position the winners at the forefront of the region’s maritime industry.”

Widely acknowledged as one of the region's most prestigious industry awards, the Seatrade Maritime Awards Asia is strongly supported by the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA) and promises to be a night of networking and celebration as hundreds of top maritime professionals gather to laud outstanding performances in the industry.

Visit http://www.seatradeasiaawards.com to find out more on how you can join the night of celebration.

Posted 04 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaEnvironmentalContainersFinance & InsurancePort & LogisticsShipbuilding & ShipyardsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top