Vista Shipping, a joint venture of Hafnia Tankers and a Hong Kong-based financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), have placed an order for two 75,000 dwt LR1 product tankers at CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Co (Comec).

The newbuildings are priced at $37m apiece, and are scheduled to be delivered from the CSSC subsidiary yard Comec in late-2018 or early-2019.

Upon their deliveries, the pair of LR1 tankers will be chartered to Hafnia Tankers under a financial leasing deal.

Hafnia Tankers had previously ordered 16 MR tankers at Comec, and 15 of those have been delivered while a last unit named Hafnia Mikala is slated to be delivered in May this year.