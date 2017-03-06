Hanjin Rome sold by the Singapore courts

  • Home >
One of the last vessels in the fleet of bankrupt Hanjin Shipping has been sold by the courts in Singapore.

The 1998-built, traditional panamax boxship Hanjin Rome was listed as sold on 1 March on the Singapore Supreme Court.

The vessel owned by Hanjin was arrested on 30 August 2016, one day before the South Korean shipping line filed for bankruptcy.

The vessel relatively easily accessible on Singapore anchorages gained international coverage and was featured by news organisations such as the BBC demonstrating the impact of the collapse of Hanjin. The vessel came into berth in October in Singapore to offload its cargo.

Meanwhile the Straits Times in Singapore reported that Hanjin had closed down one of its two offices in the country while another appeared to be partially shut.

Formerly the world's seventh largest container line Hanjin was declared bankrupt of 17 February this year.

Posted 06 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

