HHI lands order for VLOC trio from Polaris Shipping

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has landed a contract to build three VLOCs for compatriot Polaris Shipping Co, the local media reported.

Polaris Shipping said the three newbuildings of 325,000-dwt in capacity each will replace some of its elderly vessels, Yonhap reported.

The financial details of the shipbuilding contract and delivery schedule for the newbuildings were not disclosed.

The latest order for HHI from Polaris Shipping will enlarge the shipbuilder’s orderbook that was valued at $3.8bn in the first five months of 2017.

Polaris Shipping was in the news last month when its 1993-built, 266,000-dwt bulker Stellar Daisy sank in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving 22 crew missing.