HHI unveils new Integrated Smart Ship Solution

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has launched a new proprietary Integrated Smart Ship Solution (ISSS), capable of realising economical and reliable navigation and management of ships.

The South Korean shipbuilder claimed that the ISSS is the first of its kind in the global shipbuilding industry, with the solution forecast to cut annual operating cost by 6%.

The solution standardises ways of navigation varying depending on levels of skills and experiences of navigators, collects and analyses real-time information on navigations, and thus will play a role in enhancing efficiency and safety of ships.

HHI pointed out that with IMO introducing the e-Navigation, a strategy to bring about increased safety of navigation in commercial shipping through better organization of data on ships by 2019, the demand for smart ships is expected to grow further.

HHI developed a smart ship technology system for the first time in 2011 and has applied the system to about 300 ships it delivered so far.

In May this year, the Korean yard signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia shipowner Bahri on establishing a partnership in the smart ship sector.

Luis Benito, innovation, strategy and research director, marine and offshore at Lloyd’s Register (LR), commented: “HHI’s technology seeks to align with delivering the key benefits we believe the maritime industry will most benefit from through the adoption of connected, digital and autonomous technologies as the next generation of shipping embraces digitalization.

“According to Clarkson Research, about 6,500 ships are to be ordered globally for the next five years. Considering the global shipbuilding market share HHI takes up now, ISSS is to be installed on approximately 700 ships for the comparable time period,” Benito added.