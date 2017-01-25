Hill Dickinson Hong Kong office to operate under own name from 1 April

International law firm Hill Dickinson will be able to operate fully in Hong Kong as a single entity after its application was approved by the Law Society of Hong Kong.

The approval follows the completion of a three-year period of association with a local Hong Kong firm, as required by local regulations, the firm said in a press release.

Currently operating as Hill Dickinson Hong Kong LLP in association with Laracy & Co, the transition will marry the two firms together as one single Hong Kong firm under the name Hill Dickinson Hong Kong, taking effect from 1 April 2017.

Hill Dickinson opened its Hong Kong office in 2013 providing a convenient pan-Asia base for its clients, following expansion into Singapore in 2009. The Hong Kong office is led by highly regarded and experienced litigator and arbitrator Damien Laracy, alongside master mariner and partner Mike Mallin, who relocated from Hill Dickinson’s London City office to spearhead the firm’s venture into Hong Kong.

Commenting on the transition, Hill Dickinson ceo Peter Jackson said: “Both Damien and Mike have been instrumental in the success of our operation in Hong Kong. We are now in an ideal position to build on this success and further extend our international footprint in the Asian market.”

Hong Kong office principal Damien Laracy added: “As our international client base continues to grow, this exciting new venture will allow us to broaden our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”