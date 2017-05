Taiwan’s port of Kaohsiung has completed the handing over of three container berths, previously operated by the now-defunct Hanjin Shipping, to Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) on Thursday, increasing the number of HMM-operated berths to five.

In a statement announced by Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), the government board managing Taiwanese ports, South Korea’s HMM has taken over operations at berths 76, 77 and 78 from compatriot Hanjin Shipping, which was declared bankrupt in February.

The three berths have an annual handling capacity of 640,000 teu, representing about 6% of Kaohsiung’s 10.6m teu achieved in 2016.

The three berths add on to HMM’s existing operations at berths 118 and 119.