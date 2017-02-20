Hong Kong port Jan container volumes up 3.5%

After almost two years of consecutive monthly declines throughput at the Port of Hong Kong saw a slight 3.5% rise in January increasing from a low base of 1.67m teu in January 2016 to 1.73m teu this year.

Volumes at the main Kwai Tsing terminals rose 3.6% to 1.33m teu from 1.29m teu previously while at the non-Kwai Tsing terminals throughput rose 3.3% to 400,000 teu from 387,00 teu in the previous corresponding period.

Although the volume declines at the port have started to flatten out since last August the average volumes are still considerably lower than they were in the corresponding period two years ago. It remains to be seen whether recovery will continue or whether volume growth will plateau at current levels.