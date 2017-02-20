  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Hong Kong port Jan container volumes up 3.5%
News:Asia

Hong Kong port Jan container volumes up 3.5%

Hong Kong port Jan container volumes up 3.5%

After almost two years of consecutive monthly declines throughput at the Port of Hong Kong saw a slight 3.5% rise in January increasing from a low base of 1.67m teu in January 2016 to 1.73m teu this year.

Volumes at the main Kwai Tsing terminals rose 3.6% to 1.33m teu from 1.29m teu previously while at the non-Kwai Tsing terminals throughput rose 3.3% to 400,000 teu from 387,00 teu in the previous corresponding period.

Although the volume declines at the port have started to flatten out since last August the average volumes are still considerably lower than they were in the corresponding period two years ago. It remains to be seen whether recovery will continue or whether volume growth will plateau at current levels.

Posted 20 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top