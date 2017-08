The port of Hong Kong saw throughput rise 7.2% to 1.8m teu from 1.6m teu in the previous corresponding period, off a low base and showing a rebound from the second slowest month in 2016.

The volumes were also a significant improvement over the slow summer month of June, which saw just a 0.2% rise in volumes compared to the previous corresponding period.

The main Kwai Tsing terminals saw throughput rise 9.1% to 1.4m teu from 1.3m teu previously.

Meanwhile the non-Kwai Tsing terminals saw almost flat volumes, with the mid-stream and river barge operators moving just 340,000 teu compared to 339,000 teu in July 2016.