  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Hong Kong port recovers with 26% rise in container volumes for Feb
News:Asia

Hong Kong port recovers with 26% rise in container volumes for Feb

Hong Kong port recovers with 26% rise in container volumes for Feb

Coming off a very low base set in 2016, Hong Kong Port saw February throughput spike 26% to 1.44m teu from 1.14m teu in the previous corresponding period.

The main Kwai Tsing terminals saw volumes jump 17% to 1.14m teu from just 973,000 teu in February 2016, while the non-Kwai Tsing terminals posted gains of almost double the year before, from 167,000 teu previously to 300,000 teu in February 2017.

The volumes moved last year represented drops of 18% and 21% for the main Kwai Tsing terminals and the overall throughput respectively.

The current increases in throughput essentially bring volumes back to February 2015 levels where the former saw 1.18m teu moved and the latter saw a total throughput of 1.44m teu. It remains to be seen whether the momentum can be sustained during the rest of the year, as volumes did not fall as much in the following months during 2016.

Posted 16 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top