Hong Kong port recovers with 26% rise in container volumes for Feb

Coming off a very low base set in 2016, Hong Kong Port saw February throughput spike 26% to 1.44m teu from 1.14m teu in the previous corresponding period.

The main Kwai Tsing terminals saw volumes jump 17% to 1.14m teu from just 973,000 teu in February 2016, while the non-Kwai Tsing terminals posted gains of almost double the year before, from 167,000 teu previously to 300,000 teu in February 2017.

The volumes moved last year represented drops of 18% and 21% for the main Kwai Tsing terminals and the overall throughput respectively.

The current increases in throughput essentially bring volumes back to February 2015 levels where the former saw 1.18m teu moved and the latter saw a total throughput of 1.44m teu. It remains to be seen whether the momentum can be sustained during the rest of the year, as volumes did not fall as much in the following months during 2016.