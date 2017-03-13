  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • HSH Nordbank rejects latest restructuring proposal for Rickmers Maritime
News:Asia

HSH Nordbank rejects latest restructuring proposal for Rickmers Maritime

HSH Nordbank rejects latest restructuring proposal for Rickmers Maritime

HSH Nordbank has rejected the latest restructuring proposal for Rickmers Maritime from financial advisor Ferrier Hodgson.

Following the rejection by SGD100m noteholders of a proposed financial restructuring last December the further restructuring proposals had been sought for the embattled Singapore shipping trust.

Rickmers Trust Management (RMT) said they met with major creditor HSH Nordbank on 7 March to see if the senior lender’s financial advisor Ferrier Hodgson secured a “credible alternative restructuring proposal” to restructure the notes.

“The senior lender informed the Trustee-Manager that its financial adviser’s proposed restructuring proposal for the restructuring of the notes was not acceptable to the senior lender,” RMT said in a statement.

HSH Nordbank advised RMT to formulate a revised restructuring proposal. No further discussions on a restructuring proposal are ongoing between HSH Norbank and Ferrier Hodgson, with the restructuring of the notes likely to be further delayed.

The Trust is now seeking debt forgiveness on its existing loans from the senior lender, which has “indicated it maybe willing” given similar agreement from noteholders and other unsecured lenders with recovery that would be higher than the winding-up of the Trust.

“In all other cases, the senior lender indicated it would support an orderly winding-up of the Trust,” RTM said.

“Further to the above, the Trustee-Manager is currently in discussions with its advisers to formulate a new framework for restructuring the liabilities of the Trust and intends to present such new restructuring proposal to its creditors and noteholders when it has been finalized.”

Posted 13 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Seatrade Awards       

Deal of the Year

The award for the Deal of the Year recognises and rewards a significant business deal within the international maritime industry, helping to support its growth and sustainability.

Focusing on identifying a successful business transaction, this award category rewards the work ensuring the continuing improvement of maritime standards across the community.

Got a success story worthy of winning the Deal of the Year category? No matter the size or scale of your business, brand or organisation, these award categories are open to all.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceContainersEuropeAsia
Tagged under
back to top