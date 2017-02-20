Hyundai Global Services, KSS Line ink pact on abatement system retrofit

Hyundai Global Services (HGS), the marine services company of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), and shipowner KSS Line have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on retrofitting ships with abatement technology.

Under the MOU, HGS and KSS Line will join hands to retrofit medium-sized LPG carriers owned by KSS Line with exhaust gas cleaning system.

The ships equipped with the exhaust gas cleaning system will be able to meet IMO’s fuel sulphur content cap of 0.5% even with the burning of heavy fuel oil, allowing the ships to control cost on bunker bills while meeting IMO regulations.

HHI and KSS Line will start off by forming a task force team to delve into the basic engineering of the system before finalising the detailed engineering by the end of this year.

KSS Line will simultaneously analyse fuel savings by making use of internal voyage data to be collected from retrofitted ships, and conduct feasibility study of the joint business.

The 84,000-cu m LPG carrier, Gas Star, of KSS Line will be the first ship in the shipowner’s fleet to be retrofitted with the exhaust gas cleaning system.

KSS Line operates a fleet of 21 ships comprising of 11 LPG carriers, six chemical tankers and four LNG vessels, according to the company’s website.