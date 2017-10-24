Icon Offshore ceo to step down

Barely over a year after being appointed md of Icon Offshore the company announced that Amir Hamzah Azizan will step down on Nov 30.

Amir Hamzah would "pursue other opportunities", the company said in a stock market announcement. He will join Khazanah Nasional unit Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels.

“Over the next few months, Icon will be conducting a search to find Icon’s new managing director,” the company said, adding that in the transition period, current coo Capt Hassan Ali would lead the company as acting md.

Hassan was appointed coo in November 2016, shortly after its previous ceo and coo left their posts after investigations by the Malaysian anti-corruption agency.