Malaysian offshore supply vessel (OSV) player Icon Offshore's efforts to diversify into the Brunei market seem to be paying off after it announced that it has won a MYR72.1m ($16.2m) charter contract for an accommodation work barge (AWB) to a company operating in Brunei.

con said in a stock market announcement that its Brunei unit Icon Bahtera (B) Sdn Bhd won the three-year contract with options for two one-year extensions effective from 1 March to charter the Icon Valiant to Zell Transportation, which in turn has been contracted by SPHI Marine, a Brunei operating company.

Icon Offshore said the contract was expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 and beyond.