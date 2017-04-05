The contract began last month and the deal was expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the Icon group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 and beyond, the group said.
Icon wins $2m PSV contract from Halliburton
Icon Offshore picked up a MYR8m ($1.8m) nine-month platform supply vessel (PSV) contract from Halliburton Energy Services (M), the company said in a stock market announcement.
