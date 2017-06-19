ICS backs proposal to delay ballast water convention implementation for existing ships

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is backing a proposal to the IMO to delay the implementation of the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention for existing ships.

The proposal by Brazil, Cook Islands, India, Norway, Liberia and the UK, would delay the requirement for existing ships to retrofit a BWM system by their next special survey after 8 September 2017 by two years to 8 September 2019. This would extend the date by which all systems would have to a system installed from 2022 to 2024.

“If this pragmatic proposal is agreed, this would allow shipping companies to identify and invest in far more robust technology to the benefit of the marine environment,” said ICS secretary general, Peter Hinchliffe.

ICS noted that these more environmentally robust standards will not become mandatory for new system approvals until October 2018 and that only systems being installed into ships from October 2020 will be required to have been approved in accordance with the new code.

It also expressed concern over a shortage of shipyard capacity and manufacturing capacity for BWM systems to retrofit 40,000 ships.