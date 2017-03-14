  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • ICTSI posts nearly threefold jump in profit
News:Asia

ICTSI posts nearly threefold jump in profit

ICTSI posts nearly threefold jump in profit

Manila-headquartered International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI) has posted a near threefold jump in profit for 2016 over 2015, aided by higher throughput and increased revenues.

Profit for last year was recorded at $193.5m, representing a 180% surge from the gain of $69m in 2015.

Full year revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to $1.13bn due mainly to improvement in trade activities at most of the Philippine terminals resulting to volume growth, new contracts with shipping lines and services at the terminals in Indonesia, Pakistan, Ecuador and Mexico.

ICTSI also attributed the higher revenue to tariff rate adjustments at certain terminals, increase in storage and special services revenues at the terminal in Honduras, and favourable container-volume mix at most of the company’s terminals.

The global container terminal operator handled consolidated volume of 8.69m teu in 2016, 12% more than the 7.78m teu moved in 2015.

The increase in throughput was mainly due to continuing volume ramp-up at ICTSI’s Iraq terminal in Umm Qasr, new shipping lines and services at Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA) in Manzanillo, Mexico, Contecon Guayaquil in Guayaquil, Ecaudor, and the terminals in Indonesia.

Posted 14 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

SOMWME WP 1 thumbnail FINAL

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions
                                                        
                                       DOWNLOAD THE WHITEPAPER                                         

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top