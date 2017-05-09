ICTSI's Subic productivity matches Manila terminals

Major Philippines port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) has achieved new standards at its Subic Bay Freeport facilities, with productivity matching the levels at its main gateway port Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

ICTSI said in a press release that two panamax quay cranes at its New Container Terminal 1 (NCT1) achieved 33 and 40 moves per hour respectively handling the inaugural call of an Evergreen Marine vessel last month.

The group added that the good performance is expected to attract more lines to the Subic Bay Freeport, which is being positioned as a key international trading gateway for northern and central Luzon. ICTSI’s flagship facility MICT primarily serves Metro Manila and adjacent markets.

“It was a great effort and a big win for ICTSI’s Subic operations. This goes to show that Subic is at par with the productivity levels in MICT. We are continuously working on improving our services to attract more shipping lines, and for northern and central Luzon businesses to use the container terminals in Subic,” Subic Bay International Terminal Corp (SBITC) president Roberto Locsin said.

“Subic, in particular, was developed not only for the industrial locators of the Freeport but for the local markets in Luzon north of Metro Manila,” he said.

With the growth of other industrial centres such as Clark, Bataan and Tarlac, Subic Bay Freeport stands to benefit as an alternative link to global markets.