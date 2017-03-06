  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • ICTSI upgrading flagship Manila terminal to handle 13,000 teu vessels
News:Asia

ICTSI upgrading flagship Manila terminal to handle 13,000 teu vessels

ICTSI upgrading flagship Manila terminal to handle 13,000 teu vessels

ICTSI is set to order cranes to handle 13,000 teu vessels at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) as part of an $80m expansion programme.

Manila-headquartered ICTSI said it would be ordering five quay cranes capable of handling 13,000 teu vessels and 20 rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The orders are part of a $80m capital expenditure programme which also includes the building of another berth.

The plans would allow MICT to handle the largest vessels currently deployed on the intra-Asian trades which the port serves. The new quay cranes will be installed at different berths with a pair at berth five, two at berths six and seven, and one at berth three. The first three cranes will be delivered in 2018 and two in 2019.

Hitting the 2m teu mark in 2016 triggered a multi-billion peso improvement commitment to the Philippine Port Authority.

“Hitting the two-million mark last year is a clear indication that we need to further expand our operation in response to the direction of the market,” said Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI senior vice president and regional head of Asia Pacific and MICT.

“We also have to address the growing consolidation trend happening with major carriers that have them deploying larger capacity vessels.”

Posted 06 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Register for FREE - Sea Asia 2017

Being Asia’s premier maritime and offshore event, this is your one-stop platform to network with fellow industry professionals, establish new business contacts and source conveniently for exclusive products launches or latest cutting-edge technology and services from over 300 exhibiting companies. Pre-register as a visitor to enjoy the benefits today and enjoy an array of benefits.

SA2017 Masthead NEW

  REGISTER NOW  

[WHITE PAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Container Industry 2016

So, after five major mergers or acquisitions in the top 20 container lines in the space of 12 months, and a major bankruptcy, the question is what will happen next?

In the latest white paper update we analyse the top 20 container lines, and where the future lies for those that survived as we move into 2017. 

Updated Container WP Front Cover Thumnail

Download your copy and explore:

  • The consolidators
  • The organic growth players
  • A death in the family - Hanjin Shipping
  • The future of the mid-sized container line
  • The wild card
  • What next?
                                                        
                                       Download the whitepaper                                  

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top