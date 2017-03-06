ICTSI upgrading flagship Manila terminal to handle 13,000 teu vessels

ICTSI is set to order cranes to handle 13,000 teu vessels at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) as part of an $80m expansion programme.

Manila-headquartered ICTSI said it would be ordering five quay cranes capable of handling 13,000 teu vessels and 20 rubber-tyred gantry cranes. The orders are part of a $80m capital expenditure programme which also includes the building of another berth.

The plans would allow MICT to handle the largest vessels currently deployed on the intra-Asian trades which the port serves. The new quay cranes will be installed at different berths with a pair at berth five, two at berths six and seven, and one at berth three. The first three cranes will be delivered in 2018 and two in 2019.

Hitting the 2m teu mark in 2016 triggered a multi-billion peso improvement commitment to the Philippine Port Authority.

“Hitting the two-million mark last year is a clear indication that we need to further expand our operation in response to the direction of the market,” said Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI senior vice president and regional head of Asia Pacific and MICT.

“We also have to address the growing consolidation trend happening with major carriers that have them deploying larger capacity vessels.”