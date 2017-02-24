Ince & Co looks to growth with new office in Hong Kong

With a brilliant view of the eastern approach to Victoria Harbour and an eye to future growth, Ince & Co Hong Kong officially opened their new office in One Island East in Tai Koo yesterday.

The new premises are in a “Grade A” building and one of the newest office towers in Hong Kong. Other premier tenants at the Swire Group property are JP Morgan, Citigroup, Zurich, AIG, AXA and Facebook.

The new office follows the move of Ince & Co in London to become more environmentally friendly and efficient, adopting an open-plan environment and using various technologies to help improve efficiency and client service, including Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablets and the latest generation Wi-Fi with increased capacity and security.

In addition, One Island East is one of the few properties in Hong Kong that has been awarded the BEAM’s (Building Environmental Assessment Method) “Platinum” rating, in recognition of its design and energy efficiency.

"The new environment will encourage even greater communication and cooperation across our various sector groups and functions. The investment that we are making in technology and systems will enable us to increase efficiency," said David Beaves, head of Ince & Co’s Hong Kong office.