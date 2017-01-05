Indonesia hopeful dwell times at ports can be cut to two days in 2017

Indonesia is hopeful that it will be able to cut dwell times to two days this year from about 2.9 days in November 2016.

“Our dwell time target is two days by the end of this year,” said Coordinating Economic Minister Darmin Nasution was quoted as saying in local media.

President Joko Widodo has instructed relevant ministries to continue the push for better services at seaports to help ease the flow of goods.

Darmin noted that the current dwell time at Tanjung Priok Port had improved significantly from the average dwell time of 6.5 days in 2012.

To achieve the two-day target, Darmin said, coordination among the relevant ministers should be strengthened, including the implementation of an online system among ministries and other government institutions through the Indonesia National Single Window (INSW).

“Therefore, we agree with the Finance Ministry and Transportation Ministry about strengthening the function of the INSW as an institution,” he added.