Indonesia’s Kuala Tanjung 'not ready' to be hub port

Showing the typical confusing nature of port development in the archipelago, Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo I has directly contradicted statements from the government and said there will be no changes to the plan for its Kuala Tanjung Port project as it is not ready to be upgraded, local reports said.

A recent ministerial decision has changed the status of the North Sumatra port to become an international hub.

"It won't hamper our development plan. We have mid- and long-term plans [for the port], and it is not yet ready to be a hub," Pelindo I president director Bambang Eka Cahyana was quoted as saying.

He added that investors had not changed their view on the plan either. Pelindo I has developed the port along with Holland's Port of Rotterdam Authority, as well as other investors such as DP World.

Meanwhile in other reports, the Environment and Forestry Ministry is expected to issue an environmental permit for the construction of Patimban Port in West Java next month.

Local reports said the Amdal Assessment Commission (KPA) has begun assessing the project’s environmental impact analysis (amdal). Commission member Anang Sudarna said assessment of the amdal this week and was expected to be finished before the end of the month.