Indonesia’s Patimban port on track to start operations by 2019

Flagship Indonesia-Japan Patimban deep seaport project was in its final stage of preparations for the start of construction and is on track to start operations by 2019, local press reported.

“We can at least partially open the port in the first quarter of 2019. So everything is proceeding. Before the end of March, at least part of it should be opened,” local media cited Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii as saying.

Earlier reports had said construction would likely start by the end of the year, and the timely pace of work progress is a good sign.

The new port in West Java is designed to have a capacity of 1.5m teu when it begins operations in 2019 and reach a full capacity of 7.5m teu by 2027, about half the capacity of Indonesia's busiest port, Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok, and helping to alleviate congestion there.

Meanwhile efforts are also being made to improve logistics facilities in the outlying regions in Indonesia.

Logistics company Cipta Krida Bahari has just started operations at its fourth bonded zone in Sorong, Papua, built on a 3,700 sq m plot of land.

The facility is the first to be built in the eastern part of Indonesia, and is expected to help boost efficiency in the transport infrastructure in the region.

“The operation of the bonded zone in Sorong will create efficiency and make the economy in the region grow faster,” said Cipta Krida’s president director Iman Sjafei.

Coo of Cipta Krida, which is a subsidiary of listed energy firm ABM Investama, Edi Prayitno Hirsam, said the facility would cut dwelling time by up to four days and reduce handling costs by up to 60%.