  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Indonesia’s Tanjung Priok port seen cutting rates to attract direct calls
News:Asia

Indonesia’s Tanjung Priok port seen cutting rates to attract direct calls

Indonesia’s Tanjung Priok port seen cutting rates to attract direct calls

Seeking to raise its status as an international hub Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo II has vowed to cut the costs of shipping containers out of the archipelago's main port of Tanjung Priok, local media said.

Pelindo II hoped to consolidate cargo to reduce the cost per container by up to IDR1.5m ($113), president director Elvyn Masassya was quoted as saying.

“There will be some cargo consolidation. Large ships could stop there, and the logistic costs could compete with Singapore,” Elvyn said. He noted that these moves could help costs by between IDR1m and IDR1.5m

Tanjung Priok hopes to become more of an international hub, exporting directly instead of transshipping through Singapore. “Because of the hub status, the shipment of goods will be more efficient, particularly for goods from Java and Sumatra,” Elvyn said.

Elvyn claimed that Tanjung Priok’s facilities and capacity are sufficient to be a hub port and it just needed to attract more direct calls. He did not elaborate on the how many lines have expressed such interest.

“We already have adequate terminals and equipment. We only need to coordinate with shipping companies to inform them that the cost of transit at Tanjung Priok will be lower,” he added.

Posted 01 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Register for FREE - Sea Asia 2017

Being Asia’s premier maritime and offshore event, this is your one-stop platform to network with fellow industry professionals, establish new business contacts and source conveniently for exclusive products launches or latest cutting-edge technology and services from over 300 exhibiting companies. Pre-register as a visitor to enjoy the benefits today and enjoy an array of benefits.

SA2017 Masthead NEW

  REGISTER NOW  
Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top