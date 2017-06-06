Indonesia wants to collect fees from foreign vessels laid-up off Batam

In more unwelcome news for OSV owners Indonesia's Maritime Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has set his sights on laid up vessels off Batam, local reports said.

Luhut noted that foreign vessels were anchoring off the island, south of the Port of Singapore, with no benefit to the Indonesian government.

He promised to carry out tough monitoring, including by using satellites, to prevent any vessels from carrying out illegal activities.

“So far, we don’t know who benefits from this activity,” he said, adding that the government would collect fees from the ships that docked in Batam waters. It was unclear if this included port dues or other charges as well.

He said the government could gain an additional IDR2trn ($150.4m) to IDR3trn in revenue from the collection of fees.