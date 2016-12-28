Indonesian navy nabs six suspected piractes off Batam

Indonesian authorities have nabbed six suspected pirates in the waters off Batam Island. Local media reported that the alleged pirates operating in the Malacca Straits were caught by Western Fleet Quick Response Team from the Indonesian Navy’s Tanjung Pinang base earlier this week.

The group, which was suspected of plotting attacks on tankers on the eastern coast of Peninsula Malaysia, and of whom three have previous records for piracy, was caught following a tip off Tanjung Pinang Navy base commander S Irawan was quoted as saying.

“The team followed it up by intercepting the group at sea,” Irawan said. The navy team managed to detain the boat, with the six suspects onboard. “During questioning they said they wanted to attack ships in Malaysian territory,” he said.

The six have been identified as: Piyan Sinaga, the boat owner, Angki, the skipper, Feri S. Lubis, an assistant to the skipper, and Udin Ali, Teguh Adrianto, and Riswan, crewmembers. Of these, Udin Ali has a piracy record stretching back to 2012 and had been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in Tanjung Pinang prison. Teguh also has a record, suggesting the three crew members were passing on knowledge to the other three who had access to a boat and equipment.