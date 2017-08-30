Indonesian port operator Pelindo II ties up with other state enterprises

Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo II, through its units, has signed a raft of agreements with other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to develop the maritime industry, local reports said.

Pelindo II president director Elvyn Masassya said that the MoUs were expected to help better manage maritime business and strengthen the roles of SOEs.

“We hope this will lead to more concrete forms of cooperation among SOEs,” said Elvyn, adding that the MoUs include agreements related to the improvement of logistics, port management and the installation of advanced IT features for the subsidiaries’ operational activities.

The units involved are Energi Pelabuhan Indonesia (EPI), Multi Terminal Indonesia (MTI), Indonesia Kendaraan Terminal (IKT), Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok (PTP), Pengembang Pelabuhan Indonesia (PPI), Electronic Data Interchange Indonesia (EDII) and Jasa Peralatan Pelabuhan Indonesia (JPPI).

The corresponding seven SOEs are Pertamina Patra Niaga, Perikanan Nusantara, Perum Perikanan Indonesia, Hotel Indonesia Natour, Berdikari Logistik Indonesia, Kawasan Berikat Nusantara and Timah.

It would appear that the agreements are tied to specific projects in the pipeline but these were not named.

The Indonesian government has reportedly allocated $26bn in the 2017 budget for infrastructure development.