  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Indonesian state-owned yard PAL gets new head
News:Asia

Indonesian state-owned yard PAL gets new head

Indonesian state-owned yard PAL gets new head

A new boss has been appointed to Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PAL Indonesia, after its previous chief was implicated in a graft scandal, local media reported.

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno appointed Budiman Saleh as the new chief. Budiman was previously the director of commerce and restructuring at Dirgantara Indonesia, a state-owned aircraft manufacturer.

Major shipbuilder PAL Indonesia has been rocked by a major graft scandal after Muhammad Firmansyah Arifin, the president director of the company, was declared a suspect on March 30 after questioning by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators. The case was linked to the sale of strategic sealift vessels, or SSVs, to the Philippine Navy.

Two other senior executives at PAL, treasury general manager Arif Cahyana and finance director Saiful Anwar were also named suspects in the same case.

PAL Indonesia started exporting the SSVs, or Tarlac-class landing platform docks, to Manila in May last year, but the second batch, which was scheduled to be delivered next month, has been plagued with corruption, the KPK alleges.

Posted 05 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top