INFOGRAPHIC: Less than 44% of shipping companies have cyber security plans

Cyber Security is one of the hottest topics in shipping at present yet just 43.75% of maritime businesses have a plan in place to tackle the issue.

A survey by Sea Asia of ceo’s, chairman and directors of maritime and offshore companies found that while 90.63% thought more should be done to prevent cyber attacks, less than half that number - just 43.75% - had prevention and contingency plans in place.

Click to download infographic

