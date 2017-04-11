  • Home >
  • INFOGRAPHIC: Less than 44% of shipping companies have cyber security plans
Cyber Security is one of the hottest topics in shipping at present yet just 43.75% of maritime businesses have a plan in place to tackle the issue.

A survey by Sea Asia of ceo’s, chairman and directors of maritime and offshore companies found that while 90.63% thought more should be done to prevent cyber attacks, less than half that number - just 43.75% - had prevention and contingency plans in place.

Click to download infographiccybersecurityinfograph

Cyber security will be a key for discussion at the 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Threat or Opportunity? The implications of SMART shipping and other new technologies for the future of shipping' conference session at Sea Asia 2017  held in Singapore 25 - 27 April. For more details and how to register please visit http://www.sea-asia.com/Conference/2017-Conference-Programme

Posted 11 April 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

