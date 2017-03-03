  • Home >
INTTRA appoints new Asia-Pacific head

Ocean shipping electronic marketplace INTTRA announced that 34-year shipping veteran Vijay Minocha would be replacing Jim Whalen as Asia Pacific president based in Singapore, reporting directly to INTTRA ceo John Fay in the US.

Whalen will be returning to headquarters in the US after a two-year stint in Asia, Minocha will be responsible for meeting INTTRA’s strategic, financial, commercial and operational targets in the region. He will work to further strengthen relationships with INTTRA’s customers and partners and drive business development, the company said in a press release.

Minocha was most recently global head of customer service, eCommerce and Agency Management at UASC as well as chairman of the board of the United Arab Shipping Agency Company – Egypt from 2013.

Minocha joined UASC after serving as md and founding member of Emirates Shipping Agency, a carrier that launched in 2006. Prior to that, Minocha spent seven years at CSAV Group in roles including CSAV Group president for India, vice-president of operations for Europe and Asian Operations Head out of Hong Kong.

“Expanding INTTRA’s leading market share in Asia Pacific is a strategic initiative for our firm and I am very pleased to welcome Vijay to INTTRA,” said Fay.

“He has comprehensive knowledge of ocean carriers, shippers and eCommerce in Asia Pacific. He is highly regarded and widely recognized in the region, with a great track record of generating strong results by combining vision, leadership, expertise and exceptional customer skills.”

Posted 03 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

