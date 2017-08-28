  • Home >
Japan and Singapore to study use of LNG-fuelled car carriers

Singapore and Japan are initiating a working group to study the feasibility of LNG fuelled car carriers plying the trade between the two countries.

The joint feasibility study to be helmed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Ports and Harbours Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism of Japan (MLIT) was announced on Monday in Singapore.

The working group for the study will also include Japan's “big three” shipowners – NYK, K Line and Mitsui OSK Lines.

The study will focus on the technical details such as fuel tank capacities and refuelling requirements.

'This is an opportunity for Singapore and Japan to co-lead in a global search for solutions to make shipping greener. In particular, the joint study on the feasibility of LNG bunkering for car carriers between Japan and Singapore offers great promise,' said Khaw Boon Wan, Minister of Transport for Singapore.

Keiichi Ishii, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan, said: “I believe that Singapore, the world’s top bunkering port, and Japan, the world’s top LNG importer, have the responsibility to contribute to the development of global shipping through jointly promoting the use of LNG as marine fuel.”

Both Singapore and Japan are ready to supply LNG to fuel ships via trucks and now looking at fuelling ocean going vessels.

