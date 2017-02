China’s Jinhai Heavy Industry has clinched an order to construct four 208,000-dwt newcastlemax bulker carriers from Greece’s Chartworld Shipping.

Financial details and the newbuildings delivery schedule were not disclosed.

The latest deal is the second for Jinhai, after the shipbuilder booked an order in January to build six 19,700-dwt oil and chemical tankers for Wilmar’s shipping arm Raffles Shipping Corporation.

The buyer of the newcastlemaxes Chartworld Shipping operates a fleet of 66 ships, including 10 dry bulk carriers, 27 reefer vessels, seven oil tankers and 22 containerships.