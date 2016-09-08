  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Jinhui sells supramax pair at a $14.1m loss
News:Asia

Jinhui sells supramax pair at a $14.1m loss

Jinhui sells supramax pair at a $14.1m loss

Chinese bulker owner Jinhui Holdings continues to sell ships, divesting two relatively new supramaxes for $28.5m in total.

The sale, to a European investment fund, of the two similar 61,414 dwt ships built in 2011 and 2010, is valued at $14.56m and $13.94m respectively, the company said in a stock market release.

Jinhui expects to book a loss of about HKD109m ($14.1m) on the disposal of both vessels. The company plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of the respective vessel mortgages and as general working capital for the group.

The moves seem to be part of an ongoing rationalisation plan for Jinhui. The company gave the standard "optimise the fleet size through this ongoing management of asset portfolio" line as a rationale for the disposals.

Jinhui is now left with two post-panamaxes, two panamaxes, 25 grabs-fitted supramaxes and one handysize after the latest divestments. The group had earlier this week announced the sale of its only handymax to Greek owners.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 08 September 2016
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AsiaEuropeDry CargoNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top