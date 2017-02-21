Johor Port, Pelindo IV sign cooperation agreement

MMC Group's Johor Port will boost cooperation with Indonesian state-owned port operator Pelindo IV after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this month.

The MoU will involve several collaborations, including a sister port partnership programme. The port partnership programme, will see Johor Port and MMC develop joint marketing activities with Pelindo IV ports to further enhance feeder service to the eastern Indonesian region.

Pelindo IV operates ports mainly in eastern Indonesia, including in rich commodities exporting regions such as Kalimantan. There are synergies with Johor Port, as a major bulk and liquid commodities port in Malaysia.

These marketing activities would encourage trading of commodities and cargo consolidation activities in Johor, said Johor Port chairman Che Khalib Mohamad Noh.

The agreement will also see Johor Port sharing its experience and expertise with Pelindo IV in the areas of port training services, consultation on container and conventional operations and collaboration on inter-port logistics services.

“These operators (Pelindo IV and MMC Ports) hold various expertise in ports management and this collaboration serves as a catalyst that will spur further development and quality of our port operations, competencies and efficiencies alongside other international players,” said Che Khalib.

Pelindo IV md Doso Agung and Johor Port ceo Shahrull Allam Shah Abdul Halim signed the MoU at Universitas Pattimura in Ambon, Indonesia.