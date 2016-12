The new service – China Saigon Indonesia Services (CSI) – will give direct connections between Chinese ports and Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta and Semerang rather than shippers having to tranship their cargoes.

K Line is deploying four 2,500 teu capacity vessels on the service.

The service will call Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Ho Chi Minh – Jakarta – Semarang – Xiamen – Qingdao, with the first sailing from Qingdao on 26 December.