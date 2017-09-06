  • Home >
K Line Group units to jointly develop Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry

K Line Kinkai and K Line have agreed to work on a joint study to develop Japan’s first environmentally-friendly LNG-fueled ferry, in line with K Line Group’s long term environment management vision.

K Line Kinkai has already been studying the development of a ferry fueled by LNG, and the latest collaboration with K Line will accelerate the study in order to make the LNG-fueled ferry commercially viable in Japan.

The study includes specifications, engine types and related technical verifications for LNG handling.

The introduction of such a LNG-powered ferry will virtually eliminate all SOx emissions and minimise NOx and CO2 emissions.

Apart from LNG-fueled ferries, the K Line Group has also been studying the introduction of various types of LNG-fueled vessels including car carriers and tugboats, as well as the LNG supply business.

The shipping group said it is promoting environmental measures in line with its K Line Environmental Vision 2050.

The group said it envisions a marine transportation business characterised by lower environmental load and higher efficiency by means of using marine fuels such as LNG and LPG that are more environmentally-friendly.

Posted 06 September 2017

