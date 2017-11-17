K Line ramps up its auto-logistics business in Chile

K Line is ramping up its auto-logistics business in Chile through a joint venture with Agencias Universales (AGUNSA).

The joint venture company KAR Logistics handles Total Logistics Services in Chile and Latin America countries and has offered its auto-logistics service in Santiago, Chile since August. AGUNSA is one of the largest maritime agencies in Chile and has extended its services beyond borders.

The continuous growth of vehicles sales and imports in Chile and Latin America has meant demand from customers, more services related to automobiles movements.

With the combined know-how of the two joint venture companies, KAR provides the required value-added service that can successfully satisfy the logistics needs for vehicle.

Near the capital Santiago, in Noviciado, KAR has inaugurated a facility dedicated for vehicle logistics. And KAR also runs its own fleet of GPS-equipped car transporters. With the facility and equipment, it offers an integrated logistic service for vehicle as well as transportation, storage, accessorizing, and pre-delivery inspection.

For the K Line Group, the logistics business is seen as a stable profit-making sector in its “Medium-Term Management Plan,” and by following this strategy, “K” Line is further enhancing its Automobile Logistics Business that is already in operation in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, India, Australia, Brazil and Vietnam.