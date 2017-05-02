  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • K Line sinks to $1.24bn full year loss on restructuring, impairments
News:Asia

K Line sinks to $1.24bn full year loss on restructuring, impairments

K Line sinks to $1.24bn full year loss on restructuring, impairments

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) reported a hefty loss of JPY139bn ($1.24bn) for FY2016 ended 31 March 2017 hit by restructuring losses and impairments.

The loss for the smallest of the Japanese big three shipowners in FY2016 compared to a loss of JPY51.5bn in FY2015, and the company reported revenues of JPY1.03trn for FY2016 down from JPY1.24trn in the previous year.

K Line said the loss was due to provisions of losses for restructuring and loss on impairments on fixed assets.

While hit by extraordinary losses all three main business sectors – container shipping, bulk shipping and offshore energy, E&P support, and heavy lifter – were in the red at an operating level. Container shipping reported a JPY31.5bn loss of FY2016, while bulk shipping racked up JPY9.5bn loss and offshore energy, E&P support and heavy lifter, lost JPY5.1bn.

Looking ahead K Line forecast a return to the black for FY2017 ended 31 March 2018 with a JPY21bn profit, with revenues of JPY1.13trn.

However, while forecasting a return to profitability, K Line also said the market would remain unstable. “In the business environment for shipping in 2017, the global economy will likely continue its gradual expansion, however there remains concern of sluggish demand for cargo movement due to uncertainty in both politics and economics such as geographical risks and protectionism.

“In addition, with the currently ongoing vessel supply pressure, it is expected that the market, which began a slight recovery, will remain unstable for a while.”

Posted 02 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

[WHITEPAPER] UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016

Download your copy of our latest FREE whitepaper to find out more about the crude and product tanker markets, low cost new building prices and finance, ballast water management convention and scrapping including, OPEC production cuts and a lot more!

Download your copy and explore:

  • The crude and product tanker markets
  • Low newbuilding prices and finance
  • Ballast Water Management Convention and Scrapping
  • New Frontiers
  • Conclusion

Download UPDATED - The Future of the Tanker Industry 2016 here.

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaContainersDry CargoFinance & InsuranceTankersOffshoreNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top