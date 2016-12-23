K Line sues APL Logistics over emails

K Line has filed lawsuit against APL Logistics (APLL) for damages related to emails sent by employees of the logistics company to its customers.

Emails from APLL to customers in late September warned of financial health of K Line. At the time many shippers had been hit by the collapse of Hanjin Shipping at the end of August.

The suit has been filed in Tokyo District Court and K Line is seeking compensation for damages it says were caused by the emails.

“Some of APLL employees have disseminated false information to K Line’s clients, which had spread globally, by sending e-mails in which they strongly recommend terminating bookings on K Line and shifting to other carriers, because of a potential bankruptcy,” K Line said.

“Thus, the reputation of K Line has been substantially damaged, and K Line has suffered considerable damage due to cancellations or suspensions of bookings by clients. K Line has decided to file a lawsuit, in order to restore its social confidence and clarify the social responsibility of a company such as APLL.”

APL Logistics is owned by Kintetsu World Express.