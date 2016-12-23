  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • K Line sues APL Logistics over emails
News:Asia

K Line sues APL Logistics over emails

K Line sues APL Logistics over emails

K Line has filed lawsuit against APL Logistics (APLL) for damages related to emails sent by employees of the logistics company to its customers.

Emails from APLL to customers in late September warned of financial health of K Line. At the time many shippers had been hit by the collapse of Hanjin Shipping at the end of August.

The suit has been filed in Tokyo District Court and K Line is seeking compensation for damages it says were caused by the emails.

“Some of APLL employees have disseminated false information to K Line’s clients, which had spread globally, by sending e-mails in which they strongly recommend terminating bookings on K Line and shifting to other carriers, because of a potential bankruptcy,” K Line said.

“Thus, the reputation of K Line has been substantially damaged, and K Line has suffered considerable damage due to cancellations or suspensions of bookings by clients.  K Line has decided to file a lawsuit, in order to restore its social confidence and clarify the social responsibility of a company such as APLL.”

APL Logistics is owned by Kintetsu World Express.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 23 December 2016
Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AsiaContainersFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top