K Line sues APL Logistics over emails

Emails from APLL to customers in late September warned of financial health of K Line. At the time many shippers had been hit by the collapse of Hanjin Shipping at the end of August.
The suit has been filed in Tokyo District Court and K Line is seeking compensation for damages it says were caused by the emails.
“Some of APLL employees have disseminated false information to K Line’s clients, which had spread globally, by sending e-mails in which they strongly recommend terminating bookings on K Line and shifting to other carriers, because of a potential bankruptcy,” K Line said.
“Thus, the reputation of K Line has been substantially damaged, and K Line has suffered considerable damage due to cancellations or suspensions of bookings by clients. K Line has decided to file a lawsuit, in order to restore its social confidence and clarify the social responsibility of a company such as APLL.”
APL Logistics is owned by Kintetsu World Express.