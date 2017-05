Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) will merge two of its ship management subsidiaries – Taiyo Nippon Kaisha and Escobal Japan – on 1 July 2017.

The merged entity will then be renamed K Line Roro and Bulk Ship Management Co from 1 April 2018.

K Line said the purpose of the merger is part of the group’s structural reorganisation efforts that can help the two ship management subsidiaries achieve better synergies and share resources.

The two subsidiaries between them at present have business locations in three domestic offices and eight overseas offices across seven countries.