Keppel FloaTEC lands $40m contract from PetroVietnam unit

Keppel Offshore & Marine’s subsidiary Keppel FloaTEC LLC has secured a $40m contract from PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C), the service arm of PetroVietnam.

The contract requires Keppel FloaTEC to provide engineering, technology and construction management support services for the Repsol Ca Rong Do Tension Leg Wellhead Platform (TLWP) to be built in Vietnam.

It will be the first TLWP in Vietnam and, when installed, the first three-column TLWP in the offshore oil and gas industry.

T K Das, president of Keppel FloaTEC, said: “We are proud to contribute to the first Tension Leg Wellhead Platform in Vietnam. It is a testament to Keppel FloaTEC's technical strength and expertise, and the advantages our patented ETLP (Extended TLP) technology brings to this project.”

When completed, the TLWP will be deployed in the Ca Rong Do field development offshore southern Vietnam. The platform will be located in a water depth of 320 metres and host up to 20 wells including oil production, water injection and gas injection.

Following a recent restructuring of FloaTEC LLC, the joint venture company between Keppel O&M and McDermott, the FloaTEC brand, intellectual properties and employees of FloaTEC LLC have been transferred to Keppel FloaTEC, to enable the latter to continue the business of the former.

Posted 28 April 2017

