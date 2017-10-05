Keppel Shipyard lands FPSO conversion job from SBM Offshore

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned Keppel Shipyard has secured a contract to convert a VLCC into an FPSO for SBM Offshore.

Keppel Shipyard’s work scope will include refurbishment and life extension works, such as the upgrading of living quarters, fabrication and installation of spread mooring systems, as well as the installation and integration of topside modules.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Upon completion, the FPSO is set to be deployed to the Liza field, located approximately 193 km offshore Guyana in the Stabroek block.

Chor How Jat, managing director (conversions and repairs) of Keppel O&M and managing director of Keppel Shipyard, highlighted that the latest contract is the 25th major project from SBM Offshore.

“Over the years we have established a base of strong customers, including SBM Offshore, who choose us for our proven track record and value-add in the conversion, upgrading and repair of vessels,” Chor commented.

The converted FPSO will have a storage capacity of 1.6m barrels of crude oil and is capable of producing up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day. The vessel will have a gas treatment capacity of circa 170m standard cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of circa 200,000 barrels of water per day.