Keppel Singmarine bags $74m LNG carrier duo order from Stolt-Nielsen

Specialised shipbuilder Keppel Singmarine has inked an order to build two small LNG carriers for Stolt-Nielsen Gas, with options for three further newbuildings.

The contract for the two 7,500 cu m LNG carriers is worth SGD103m ($74.1m) with delivered scheduled for second and third quarter of 2019. The vessels will capable of being used both for cargo and for bunkering.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas also has options for three further vessels with effective dates of six, 12 and 18 months.

It is the first time that Keppel has built LNG carriers for Stolt-Nielsen.

“Keppel yards have repaired a number of vessels for Stolt Tankers previously and we are glad to be able to further support them with our wide range of products and services,” said Abu Bakar, md of Keppel Singmarine.

"This order extends our track record in providing solutions along the LNG value chain, which includes two dual-fuel harbour tugs that we are currently building. We are able to leverage our shipyard's capabilities and innovative LNG research and development to meet our customer's needs."

It has been a good week for Keppel Singmarine which announced an order for two trailing suction hopper dredgers for Jan De Nul Group worth $86.5m on Tuesday.