Keppel Singmarine wins $84.5m dredger duo from Jan De Nul

Specialist shipbuilder Keppel Singmarine has bagged contracts to build an additional two trailing suction hopper dredgers for Jan De Nul Group.

The dredgers are valued at SGD120m ($86.5m), including owner furnished equipment, with the first expected to be completed in second half 2019. The second vessel is an option with a six month expiry.

The dredgers will be the first to be built to EU Stage V regulations on emissions of particulate matter, and also will comply with IMO Tier III regulations.

“Constructing the world's first EU Stage V dredgers will extend our track record in the non-oil and gas segment, and broaden our expertise as we continue to seek opportunities where we can leverage our capabilities to provide value-added solutions," said Abu Bakar, md of Keppel Singmarine.

The vessels will be able to dredge to a maximum depth of 35 m and have a hopper capacity of 6,000 cu m and classed by Bureau Veritas.

The new contracts add to three dredgers that Keppel Singmarine is currently building for Jan De Nul.