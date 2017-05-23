Keppel Singmarine wins $84.5m dredger duo from Jan De Nul

  • Home >
Specialist shipbuilder Keppel Singmarine has bagged contracts to build an additional two trailing suction hopper dredgers for Jan De Nul Group.

The dredgers are valued at SGD120m ($86.5m), including owner furnished equipment, with the first expected to be completed in second half 2019. The second vessel is an option with a six month expiry.

The dredgers will be the first to be built to EU Stage V regulations on emissions of particulate matter, and also will comply with IMO Tier III regulations.

“Constructing the world's first EU Stage V dredgers will extend our track record in the non-oil and gas segment, and broaden our expertise as we continue to seek opportunities where we can leverage our capabilities to provide value-added solutions," said Abu Bakar, md of Keppel Singmarine.

The vessels will be able to dredge to a maximum depth of 35 m and have a hopper capacity of 6,000 cu m and classed by Bureau Veritas.

The new contracts add to three dredgers that Keppel Singmarine is currently building for Jan De Nul.

Posted 23 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

