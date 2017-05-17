Kongsberg-led e-navigation project concludes test-bed in Singapore

A three-year joint Singapore-Norway project that utilises e-navigation concepts to effectively manage maritime traffic has concluded a successful demonstration in the Straits of Singapore.

The project, named the SESAME Straits project (Secure, Efficient, and Safe maritime traffic Management in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore), uses e-navigation concepts to reduce maritime traffic congestion and hot spots, as well as improve traffic safety and efficiency.

Funded by the Norwegian Research Council and led by Konsberg Norcontrol in close collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the SESAME Straits project’s recent successful demonstration has proven that “technology has the potential of being a game changer”, according to Geir Haoy, president and ceo of Kongsberg.

“The successful test in the Straits of Singapore proved the potential of utilizing e-navigation and ship-to-shore communications in order to increase safety and efficiency of maritime operations,” Haoy said.

The technology legs of the project are ship systems, shore systems and AIS (Automatic Identification System) and VDES communications (VHF Data Exchange System).

The involved parties utilize their respective expertise and experience to develop and validate shared situational awareness and cooperative decision making between the bridge team and shore side operators.

The project’s objective is to improve the safety of vessel traffic and enable ‘Just-in-time Arrival’ technology, improving the efficiency of existing port infrastructure, and reducing the environmental footprint by making it possible to predict possible vessel traffic hot-spots in congested waterways, as well as providing new strategies to avoid such congestions.

Parties involved in the project include the Norwegian Coastal Administration, Navtor, University of South East Norway, SINTEF Ocean, Kongsberg Seatex, Kongsberg Maritime and Singaporean partners.

The SESAME Straits partner consortium is already planning a follow-up project, one that will take the Just-in-time Arrival technology further by introducing automated ship-to-shore reporting, route optimization, and linking port services and logistics to the ship’s arrival time, thereby further increasing efficiency and reducing waiting time.